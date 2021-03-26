LSU suspends Kappa Sigma fraternity over hazing

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A fraternity at LSU has been suspended since mid-January following an investigation into hazing and public health violations during the pandemic.

Multiple news agencies report the associate dean of student advocacy and accountability, Jonathan Sanders, sent a letter to the university’s chapter of Kappa Sigma fraternity outlining the alleged violations that led to the interim suspension.

The fraternity said it will investigate the allegations and, if they prove to be true, the chapter or its members will be held accountable.

The fraternity is required to meet with a Student Advocacy and Accountability hearing officer on April 8.

