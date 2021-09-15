LSU President invited to White House to discuss university's COVID protocols

LSU announced on Wednesday that President William F. Tate IV has been invited to the White House to brief President Joe Biden and his COVID Response Team on LSU’s COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Tate will reportedly join representatives from Disney, Microsoft, Columbia Sportswear, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Kaiser Permanente, Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream and Business Roundtable.

LSU says that Tate is the only higher education representative invited to the event, which takes place Wednesday, September 15, at 1:30 p.m.

“It is an honor to present our successful COVID mitigation strategies to President Biden and the COVID Response Team, and we are proud that our multi-tiered approach to protecting our students, faculty and staff has been recognized at such an incredibly high level,” Tate said. “Our strategies have worked, with more than 82 percent of our student body currently vaccinated, a monthly testing protocol that monitors the presence of the virus on our campus, wastewater testing that allows us to intervene before an outbreak occurs, and a vaccine/testing mandate at Tiger Stadium to keep our fans safe, too. We are grateful for the privilege of celebrating how far we have come and sharing the game plan with others who might be able to benefit from the knowledge.”

For more information on LSU’s COVID protocols, visit https://lsu.edu/roadmap .

------------------------------------------------------------

