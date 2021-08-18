LSU: High rate of students reporting vaccinations

As of Wednesday, Aug. 18, a total of 15,354 LSU students, or nearly 50 percent of the student body, have completed entry verification, with 12,967 – 84.5 percent – reporting that they were either partially or fully vaccinated, officials report.

Additionally, LSU completed its first round of waste water sampling for the fall at sites across campus – yielding no detectable traces or very low amounts of the virus. Additional testing will continue later this week.

Of students living on campus in LSU Residential Life facilities, 6,860 have competed the entry protocols, and 5,147 – 75 percent – of those students have reported being partially or fully vaccinated.

Among the LSU Greek Community, a total of 3,180 students completed the entry verification process, with 2,868 – 90 percent – reported partially or fully vaccinated.

For detection of the prevalence of COVID-19 at LSU, all students who have not received at least one dose of the vaccine will be required to test monthly.

LSU officials say they will continue to update this information as more students enter their information into the entry verification portal.

