LSU celebrates historic NCAA Championship at The Mothership

Raising Cane’s [raisingcanes.com], a Baton Rouge originated and award-winning chicken finger concept, teamed up with the NCAA Women’s National Champion LSU basketball team to serve Cane’s ONE LOVE® – craveable chicken finger meals – to Tiger fans at Raising Cane’s first Restaurant, The Mothership, on Wednesday.

Following their historic National Championship win, the first in school history, standouts Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and Alexis Morris and Hall of Fame Head Coach Kim Mulkey suited up yet again – to work a shift at Cane’s. The LSU Tigers celebrated with hundreds of fans, who piled in the Restaurant and into the drive-thru, hoping to be served the chicken finger meals they crave by the superstar athletes and legendary coach.

The Tigers were met with a roaring crowd, interacting with fans both at the counter and in the drive thru with catchy slogans, “Ay this the Big 4 want some chicken to go?” and “Yo yo yo, the Bayou Barbie box to go?” Coach Mulkey, a star in her own right and the only coach to win national titles at two separate schools, sported a Raising Cane’s T-shirt with a national championship hat, signing autographs and posing for photos with Caniacs and Tiger fans alike.

“The Tigers accomplished something yet to be done by bringing LSU its first NCAA Women’s Basketball National Championship in school history.” said Raising Cane’s Founder Todd Graves. “To celebrate their storybook win in the very place my dream first began over 26 years ago and serve fans the same chicken finger meals we’ve been proud to say started in this very location, feels surreal.”

Sunday night’s National Championship game between the LSU Tigers and Iowa Hawkeyes drew over 9.9 million viewers, making it the most-watched women’s college basketball game in history. As a result, several of the national championship LSU players have become overnight Instagram and Tik Tok sensations.

Raising Cane’s has been ‘all in’ on LSU women’s basketball this season, with several billboards, in-restaurant standee cutouts of the players, social media and other marketing initiatives. Raising Cane’s continued to commemorate the National Champions on Wednesday with a custom-wrapped Suburban on-site.

