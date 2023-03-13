Watch Now
LSU AgCenter releases guide on growing butterfly garden

Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 13, 2023
The LSU AgCenter has released a "Guide to Growing a School Butterfly Garden" publication.

The guide is good for educators wishing to start a butterfly garden, according to LSU AgCenter

Access the free publication by clicking here.

