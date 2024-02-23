LSP: Texas woman killed, 2-year-old uninjured in single-vehicle crash

SORRENTO, La. — Shortly after 6:30 pm on February 22, 2024, Louisiana State Police Troop A began the investigation of a fatal single-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound west of LA Hwy 22 in Ascension Parish. The crash killed 37-year-old Karissa L. Harris of Orange, TX.

According to Lt. Jared Sandifer, initial investigation indicates Harris was driving a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria eastbound on I-10. For unknown reasons, the Ford left the roadway and entered the center divider. The vehicle then went on to strike several trees before overturning.

Harris was fatally injured in the crash. She was not properly restrained and impairment may have been a factor, authorities say. A standard toxicology sample was collected for analysis.

A 2-year-old rear-seat passenger was properly restrained in a child safety seat and, although uninjured, was transported to a local hospital for observation, Lt. Sandifer reports.

This crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

