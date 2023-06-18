LSP Silver Alert issued for missing Hammond man

Hammond, LA - Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Hammond Police Department and is asking for your help in locating 79-year old Huey Kennedy.

He was last seen Saturday around 5:11pm leaving on foot from Ocean's Hospital on Professional Plaza in Hammond.

Kennedy is a white male with gray hair and blue eyes, weighing 202 pounds, and is 5'6" tall. He was last seen wearing a red and white colored plaid long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes. He could be wearing eye glasses.

Family members confirmed Kennedy suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and that he does not have his medication.

Call the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or dial 911 if you have any information on Kennedy's whereabouts.