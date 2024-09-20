LSP partners with federal, local agencies to address school threats nationwide

Baton Rouge - Louisiana State Police (LSP) has been continuously monitoring incidents nationwide involving threats of violence made against schools.

Currently, LSP is unaware of any credible threats to schools within the state. Troopers are closely monitoring tips, leads, and information sources while working with federal, state, and local partners to investigate and share information, according to a spokesperson for LSP.

LSP says it is important to note that making false threats against schools is not only dangerous but also illegal. Under Louisiana law, the intentional communication of false information regarding the existence of a bomb or other explosive device or threats of violence against any person or property is a felony crime. Individuals found guilty of making false threats can face up to 15 years in prison and significant fines.

These actions disrupt school operations, waste valuable law enforcement resources, and cause undue fear and anxiety among students, parents, and educators.

Contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192 to report suspicious activity or concerning threats. The Louisiana State Police also offers an online reporting system through a secure form, which is submitted directly to the appropriate investigators. Anyone can access this form by visiting the LA-SAFE website.

