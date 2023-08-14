LSP: Motorists urged to use caution as school year resumes

STATEWIDE — Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists of the importance of safety in and around school zones, when driving in the vicinity of school buses, and when transporting a child.

To ensure the safety of all motorists and young students, State Police urge everyone to be vigilant and follow the rules of the road.

School Zone Safety:

In accordance with Louisiana law, crossing guards have the authority to stop traffic or direct traffic through intersections for the safety of students. Be on the lookout for crossing guards and be aware of the posted speed limits in designated school zones. Be prepared, especially during drop-off and pick-up times, for sudden stops and increased pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

Also, be aware of any posted Hands-Free Zones. These special school zones prohibit all drivers, even those over the age of 18, from using a cell phone to make a call, read/send a text, or use social media. Reduce distractions, stay alert, and always be aware of children in the area.

School Bus Safety:

When approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing, traffic coming from either direction must come to a complete stop at least 30 feet from the bus. Remain stopped until the bus stop arm retracts and the bus begins to move. Use extra caution around school buses, as children can quickly and unexpectedly enter the roadway.

While many drivers can be confused about when to stop for a bus when traveling in the opposite direction, a good rule of thumb is to always stop unless on a four-lane road with a physical barrier, raised median, or continuous turn lane.

Car Seat Safety:

Louisiana law requires children under the age of 13 to ride in the back seat of a vehicle, if one is available. For younger children, rear-facing until the age of two and have outgrown the seat's upper limits by weight or height. Older children who can face forward must use the internal harness up to its upper limit, which is 65 pounds for most seats. If a caregiver is ever unsure about their child's seat installation, they are urged to contact their local state police post to consult with a certified child passenger safety technician; this is always a free service.

Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen issued the following statement: "As a community, we must work together to keep our children safe, whether it be traveling to and from school, to afterschool activities, or work. As a driver, please stay alert and stay safe. Our future is depending on you."