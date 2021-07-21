LSP: Marksville man accused of possessing hundreds of images of child sex abuse material

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. – A Marksville sex offender has been arrested and accused of possessing hundreds of images of child sex abuse material.

In April 2021, Louisiana State Police Special (LSP) Victim’s Unit, Alexandria Field Office (LSP/SVU/AFO) began an investigation of child sex abuse images being shared on the internet after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was a convicted/registered sex offender.

On July 20, 2021, LSP/SVU/AFO, with the assistance of Troop E, LSP Technical Support Unit, Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, FBI-Alexandria Office Safe Streets Task Force, and the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at a residence in Marksville. During the search warrant, digital evidence was discovered indicating 46-year-old Robin M. Kimball, of Marksville, was responsible for possessing hundreds of images of child sex abuse material. Kimball was arrested and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

The LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity, according to the spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police. The online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

