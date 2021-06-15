LSP: Man arrested after threatening to set off bomb at Avoyelles Parish Courthouse

A Plaucheville man has been arrested after State Police say he threatened to set off a bomb at the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse last week.

On June 8, the Avoyelles Parish 911 Communications Center received a bomb threat from a subject stating he was going to set off a bomb at the courthouse in Marksville. The sheriff's office, along with state and local law enforcement and fire department officials, responded to the scene. Upon investigation, APSO didn't locate any explosive devices, State Police say.

State Police were requested to conduct a follow-up investigation into the threat, and detectives later identified 44-year-old Michael Scott Dixon as the caller.

Dixon was arrested on June 14 and booked into the Avoyelles Parish Jail for one count of terrorizing and one count of communicating a planned arson.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and APSO assisted in the investigation and apprehension of Dixon, State Police say. No further information is available on the investigation.

