LSP issue scam alert following several complaints of fraudulent phone calls

Louisiana State Police have issued a phone scam alert after receiving multiple citizen complaints.

Scammers are reportedly contacting potential victims by what appears to be a phone number belonging to State Police, authorities say. Complainants have stated that the caller is impersonating law enforcement in attempts to solicit personal information over the phone.

Troopers would like to take this time to remind citizens to never give unsolicited callers any personal information, and the Louisiana State Police would never ask for any type of payment or monetary donation over the phone.

To report suspected fraudulent calls, contact the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at 225-925-4192. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a reporting form that is submitted to investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting the LA-SAFE website and clicking the “report suspicious activity” link.