LSP investigating suspected murder-suicide involving one-year-old

State Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide that happened in Convent.

St. James Parish law enforcement asked LSP Criminal Investigations Division to take over the investigation into the incident, which happened Wednesday.

Gonzales Police and Ascension Parish deputies were pursuing a vehicle, and when they caught up to it they found a 23-year-old man who was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Officers and deputies also found a one-year-old child in the car, who had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP CID will serve as the lead investigating agency, and the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office will assist. The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video is urged to share that information with LSP Detectives. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through a convenient, anonymous, and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be accessed by visiting lsp.org, clicking the Report Suspicious or Criminal Activity, or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.