LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Pineville

Pineville, LA - Early Sunday morning, the Alexandria Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Pineville Police Department responded to 388 East Shamrock Avenue in reference to an on-going homicide investigation.

Officers arrived on the scene and encountered one male subject of interest. During the encounter, an exchange of gunfire occurred.

The subject was pronounced dead on the scene. No officers were injured during this incident.

The Alexandria Police Department requested Louisiana State Police to investigate this officer-involved shooting.

LSP Investigators and LSP Crime Lab Technicians are currently processing the active crime scene and gathering further information.

Officers are asking you to share any information, pictures and/or video with LSP Investigators by calling 318-487-5911.