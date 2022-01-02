LSP investigating officer-involved fatality in Jackson Parish

Louisiana State Police are investigating a Jackson Parish shooting that left a Chatham man dead.

LSP detectives were called in by the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office after the man died in a shooting with their deputies.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at a house; witnesses told deputies that a man broke into a vehicle, stole a weapon and then broke into a Chatham house that afternoon. He allegedly assaulted one of the people there, and threatened to kill another, troopers say.

That man, identified as Michael Dobbins, 63, of Chatham, fled the residence but deputies later got calls alleging he was shooting at passing vehicles in the same area where the burglaries occurred.

Just before 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies found Dobbins hiding behind some abandoned vehicles on Barnett Street. When they confronted him, he allegedly pointed a gun at the deputies. They gave loud verbal commands for him to drop the weapon and he refused their commands, troopers say. The officers fired their duty weapons at Dobbins striking him several times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Louisiana State Police processed the scene for all evidence and is the lead investigating agency for the officer-involved shooting.

This is an active and on-going investigation, troopers say. After the evidence is processed and the report is completed it will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

