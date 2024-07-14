LSP: Former Leesville pastor arrested for felony theft

LEESVILLE, La. — A Leesville pastor has been arrested on felony theft charges, according to Louisiana State Police.

In July 2024, the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Alexandria Field Office (LSP AFO) to investigate a theft at the First Assembly of God Church, as maintained by Master Trooper Casey Wallace.

Based on the investigation and information obtained, it was determined that former pastor Dock Jack Osteen III stole the funds involved, said Wallace.

LSP AFO obtained an arrest warrant for Osteen for theft under $25,000. The Polk County Sheriff's Office in Florida arrested Osteen on an outstanding warrant on July 12, 2024. He is currently awaiting extradition to Vernon Parish, officials report.

Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. The investigation remains ongoing.

