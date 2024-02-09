LSP: 'Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk'; Get a Game Plan for Sunday

STATEWIDE — Millions of Americans will tune in to watch one of the most anticipated sports games of the year on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

As many are planning Super Bowl parties and events, the Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission would like to remind football fans and people everywhere that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. If your evening includes alcohol, be sure to turn in your keys and have a plan with a designated driver to get you home safely at the end of the night.

In addition, Mardi Gras festivities are taking place throughout the state. Troopers will be vigilant in patrolling and assisting those who live in and visit Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana State Police, nearly half of the fatal crashes investigated in Louisiana last year involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription medications, and other drugs can affect the body in many ways. These substances can impair vision, alter your sense of time and space, impair the fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction time.

"If you feel different, you drive differently," said TFC Derek Senegal.

Senegal encourages motorists to either designate a sober driver before going to a place where alcohol will be consumed, or to use an alternate means of transportation home, such as a rideshare or taxi. In addition, party-goers should never get into a vehicle with a driver who is impaired. Avoid being blindsided by tragedy and wear a seatbelt, as it is your best defense in the event of a crash.

"No matter what team you may be pulling for Sunday, be the real MVP this weekend and help make Louisiana roadways a safe place to travel as we head toward our destination of zero deaths," Senegal added.

To report suspected impaired drivers, motorists are encouraged to dial *LSP (*577) from their cell phone to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.