LSP Colonel Davis updates on aftermath of deadly shootings at Grambling State

RUSTON — Grambling State University held a security update with Louisiana State Police Colonel Lamar Davis after a deadly homecoming week transpired on the university's campus, a news conference was held Thursday to discuss the recent violent events.

President Rick Gallot Jr., Superintendent of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, Deputy Superintendent of Patrol Lt. Col. Chavez Canmoon, Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation Lt. Col. Kenny VanBuren, and Lincoln Parish Sheriff Stephen Williams were all in attendance, according to KSLA.

Davis led the press conference in communicating that the community is a key component to uncovering the events that took place on Grambling University's campus and to ensure the campus security is their top priority.

"We really need the community support; we have been here long before homecoming and we'll remain here to assist and investigate and ensure public safety throughout this tragedy and beyond."

Since Saturday, there have been many changes made on campus. Grambling included more officers on patrol, additional counseling services provided by the University of Louisiana System and Reframing Life LLC, a set curfew, ID checks and daily wellness checks for those who live on campus.

While Davis says authorities are following up on leads they have not uncovered much since Saturday's events.

Davis says to Grambling University and Ruston community, "You may not think what you have is significant, but it may be significant to us."

He refers those who would like to report to download the "see something send something" app or to visit LSP's "suspicious activity reporting" link or call 1-800-434-8007.

To hear more of that press conference, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel