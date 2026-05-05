LSP asking for help in locating missing teen

The Louisiana State Police (LSP) has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the New Orleans Police Department for 16-year-old Malasia Gillam. She was last seen on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at her home on Saint Claude Avenue in New Orleans. LSP received the request to issue an alert at approximately 2:49 p.m. Tuesday.

Gillam has brown eyes and long, light brown hair. She is 4’1” tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black tank top and black pants.

Gillam is believed to be traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Gillam should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-821-2222 or call 911. All questions should be directed to the New Orleans Police Department.