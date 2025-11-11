LSP asking for help in locating an endangered missing 13-year-old

The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office for 13-year-old Kaidyn Chevalier. She was last seen on Saturday, November 8, 2025, when she left her residence along Perkins Road in Prairieville. LSP received the request to issue an alert at approximately 12:59 p.m. this afternoon.

Chevalier is a black female with brown eyes and black hair. She is 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 113 pounds. Chevalier was last seen wearing a white Hello Kitty T-shirt, blue jean shorts, a pink hair bonnet, and no shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-4346 or dial 911. All questions should be directed to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.