LSP: 14-year-old driver killed in single-vehicle crash

RAYVILLE, La. — Shortly before 9 pm Sunday, March 24, Louisiana State Police Troop F began an investigation into a fatal single-vehicle crash on Glenda Street near South Julia Street.

The crash claimed the life of Suh'renity Butler, 14, of Rayville, officials reported Monday.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2007 Nissan Maxima driven by Butler was westbound on Glenda Street. For reasons still under investigation, the Maxima left the roadway and struck a tree.

Butler, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other occupants of the Maxima, who were properly restrained, suffered moderate to severe injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Speed is a suspected factor in this crash, authorities say. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

"Unlicensed drivers lack the necessary skills, training, and experience to handle the complexities of the road, increasing the likelihood of crashes," State Police emphasized in a Facebook post. "By following driving age requirements and promoting responsible driving habits, we can help ensure safety for everyone on the road."

For Louisiana Graduated Driver’s License laws, visit https://lern.la.gov/wp-content/uploads/GDL-Chart.pdf.

So far in 2024, Troop F has investigated eight fatal crashes that have resulted in eight fatalities.