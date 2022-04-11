LPD officer in critical condition following Sunday crash

A Lafayette Police officer is in critical condition in a Baton Rouge hospital following a crash.

State Police Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said that Lt. Todd Alcorn was westbound at about 7 a.m. Sunday when the crash happened.

Alcorn's car hit the bridge rail as he was traveling on Interstate 10 just east of Whiskey Bay. His vehicle became disabled in the left lane, and it was hit by another westbound car, Scrantz said.

The driver of the other car also was injured, he said.

State Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash, he said.

Alcorn was not on duty and was driving a personal vehicle, he said.

The crash is under investigation, Scrantz said.