LPD arrests suspect responsible for multiple Ulta Beauty Thefts

Lafayette Police Department Investigators were able to identify a suspect responsible for the recent rash of Ulta Beauty thefts.

Trough investigation, it was determined that Antonio Portier, 25, of Breaux Bridge is the alleged person responsible for the majority of the Ulta Beauty thefts in various cities. Portier was wanted for Ulta Beauty thefts in Baton Rouge, Hammond and Denham Springs Louisiana, all of which had active warrants for is arrest.

On September 1, 2022 Portier was located and arrested in Livingston Parish and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on multiple charges. Included in those charges are nine warrants that stemmed from the investigation led by the Lafayette Police Department.

LPD is charging Portier with 10 counts id felony theft and 1 count of misdemeanor theft. Along with the warrants mentioned above, Portier is also being held on an outstanding warrant for a separate unrelated case that was for 9 counts of unauthorized use of a moveable.