LPB to stream Ernest J. Gaines Award presentation

Louisiana Public Broadcasting will stream the 15th annual Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence on Tuesday, January 25.

2022 is the second year the event has been live streamed for the public in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.

The award presentation begins at 6:30 pm and can be viewed with the LPB App, lpb.org, or on-demand following the broadcast.

The award for Literary Excellence is given each year to an emerging African American fiction writer in honor of Louisiana author, Ernest J. Gaines. According to Foundation, the award "serves to inspire and recognize rising African American fiction writers of excellence at a national level."

Seattle writer Nathan Harris has been selected as the winner of the 2021 award for his debut novel, The Sweetness of Water.

Harris will receive as $15,000 cash prize to focus on writing.

For more information on the award and winners, go to www.ernestjgainesaward.org.

