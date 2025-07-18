Louisiana's largest coastal restoration project is dead

The state on Thursday officially canceled the Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, Louisiana's biggest-ever coastal restoration project, and moved to replace it with a smaller-scale version accompanied with other elements, citing ballooning costs and other factors, The Advocate reports.

The announcement had been widely anticipated, but remained a major development considering the years of study and evaluation that had gone into the unprecedented $3 billion project. It has long been seen as the linchpin of the state’s 50-year coastal master plan, the newspaper reports.

The Army Corps of Engineers had already suspended the project’s permit in April and Gov. Jeff Landry had signaled his opposition to it in its current form, The Advocate reports.

