Louisiana Works offers grants to employers

Applications open Wednesday for employers who want to participate in the Workforce Outcomes & Reimbursement for Key Sectors (WORKS) Training Fund.

A release from Louisiana Works says the $7 million employer-led initiative is "designed to help businesses quickly build the skilled workforce needed to support Louisiana’s ongoing economic expansion."

Applications open Wednesday, April 15.

Through the WORKS Training Fund, employers can:

Train new hires and upskill current employees in high-demand roles

Expand work-based learning models, including Registered Apprenticeship and on-the-job training

Receive outcomes-based reimbursement, with payments tied to training completion and employee retention

Receive up to $1,500 per employee trained and up to $150,000 per employer, with higher reimbursement rates for small and mid-sized businesses

To participate, employers must:

Operate in Louisiana and train workers in targeted industries

Align training with industry skill needs

Report key outcomes, including training completion and retention

According to the release, the program will help employers who need skilled workers by "reducing the cost of training while tying public investment directly to results."

The fund is supported through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Industry-Driven Skills Training Fund. Louisiana is one of 14 states that will receive funding.

Among the industries targeted by the program are construction and industrial trades, advanced manufacturing, and AI-enabling and digital infrastructure occupations.

"Unlike traditional workforce programs, WORKS puts employers in the driver’s seat. Businesses define the skills they need, choose how training is delivered, and are reimbursed based on outcomes, not activity," the release states.

“This is about helping employers solve real workforce challenges, right now,” said Louisiana Works Secretary Susana Schowen. “We’re aligning training directly with business demand and making sure it leads to jobs, retention, and long-term success for workers.”

According to the release, the fund is partnered with the Louisiana Construction Education Foundation, "whose employer-led board will work alongside Louisiana Works to ensure training investments are aligned with real industry needs. This partnership strengthens the connection between workforce investment and employer demand, helping ensure funds are directed where they will have the greatest impact."

“LCEF's mission is centered on strengthening the pipeline of skilled craft talent that Louisiana's employers depend on, and we are enthusiastic about what this partnership with Louisiana Works makes possible. The WORKS Grant gives opportunities to more Louisianans and gives employers a resource to help offset the cost of developing that talent, and we believe this program will have a lasting impact on the competitiveness of our state's industrial base. We are honored to be part of this effort,” said Connie Fabré, President & CEO of the Louisiana Construction Education Foundation.

Visit www.laworks.net for more information.