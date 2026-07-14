Louisiana WIC switching to new EBT system August 1

Louisiana WIC is switching to a new EBT system on August 1.

Officials say the new system requires new cards, which Louisiana WIC clinics started to provide to families on June 1.

Families must set a PIN before they go shopping for their August benefits. Officials say it is easy to set a PIN- by using the myWIC app or by calling the number on the back of the card.

Officials say the new EBT system has great features that will make being on LA WIC even easier, including real-time benefit balance through the app and card lock.