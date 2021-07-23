Louisiana Walmart locations to host Free Wellness Day on Saturday

Walmart will host a Free Wellness Day on Saturday for customers in Louisiana.

On July 24, from 10 am until 2 pm, pharmacies at Walmart stores across the state will offer health screenings, wellness resources and immunizations to customers.

The company says the goal of the event is to help customers get back on track with preventative health measures that they may have missed over the past year.

“At least 41 percent of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC , and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”

More than 4,700 Walmart pharmacies nationwide will host Walmart Wellness Day.

Walmart Wellness Day events will feature the following health resources:

Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)

Educational health resources and consultations with our trusted pharmacy team

Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more

No-cost COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart pharmacies have been hosting Walmart Wellness Days since 2014 and have administered more than 4.75 million free health screenings.

To find the nearest Walmart Wellness event, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel