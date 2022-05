A toddler from Louisiana drowned Sunday at a Biloxi resort, our media partners at The Advocate report.

The two-year-old child was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the newspaper reports.

A Biloxi Police spokesperson said the child and his family are from Louisiana and were staying at the Margaritaville Resort Biloxi when the incident happened, the paper reports.

