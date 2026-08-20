Louisiana to 'Welcome' visitors by showcasing its unique spirit at the 2027 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser on Thursday unveiled the design of Louisiana’s float and announced the headlining entertainer who will represent the state at the 138th Rose Parade® in Pasadena, California, on New Year’s Day. The 2027 parade theme, “Welcome,” celebrates inclusivity, community, and the spirit of bringing people together.

Louisiana’s float, “Bienvenue en Louisiana” – “Welcome to Louisiana,” will showcase the traditions, culture, and natural beauty that make the Pelican State unlike anywhere else.

“I don’t know any other place in the world more welcoming than Louisiana,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We may be unique in a lot of ways, but our greatest asset has always been our people. When you come to Louisiana, you’re not just a visitor, you’re going to make a friend for life. Whether you’re sitting down for a meal, checking into a hotel, shopping in one of our stores or enjoying a festival, you’re going to meet some of the most genuine and welcoming people anywhere in the world.”

The float will celebrate the many traditions that bring Louisianans and visitors together, including festivals, food and music. It will feature a majestic pelican surrounded by Mardi Gras colors of purple, green and gold, along with alligators, crawfish, Spanish moss, and elements inspired by the charm of the French Quarter. The float will be decorated with approximately 25,000 roses, orchids, coconuts, and other natural materials, transforming Louisiana’s unique character and culture into a spectacular floral display.

Once again, Louisiana will provide the parade’s mid-parade entertainment, this year featuring the “Songbird of New Orleans,” Robin Barnes. Barnes is an award-winning vocalist, songwriter and Louisiana State Music Ambassador whose music celebrates both the rich traditions and evolving sounds of her hometown. Her debut full-length album, Louisiana Love, released in May 2026, is a love letter to her home state and the people and traditions that make it special, celebrating the people, places, traditions and cultural experiences that shaped Barnes' understanding of home.

“To perform at the Rose Parade and represent my home state of Louisiana is truly a dream come true,” said Robin Barnes. “As a New Orleanian, I am so proud of where I come from and feel honored to have the opportunity to share my music, along with the culture and spirit of Louisiana, on a stage this iconic. A special thanks to Louisiana Tourism for trusting me to serve as their culture bearer. I look forward to making my home state proud!”

The Rose Parade is televised around the world, providing Louisiana with an opportunity to showcase its culture and tourism offerings to millions of potential visitors. The 2027 parade marks the sixth time since 2022 the Louisiana Office of Tourism will sponsor a float in the iconic event. Over the first five years, coverage of Louisiana’s float reached more than 1.6 billion people and earned $192.5 million in media value, representing a 45:1 return on investment.

“Louisiana knows how to make an impression, and every year people tell us how excited they are to see our float,” Lt. Governor Nungesser said. “They see the colors, hear the music, and get a taste of what makes Louisiana so special. And, of course, they love the food we share from our home state whether it’s jambalaya or delicious beignets. Louisiana knows how to Feed Your Soul, and once you experience our state and its people, you’re going to want to come back for more.”

Louisiana has a strong history of success in the Rose Parade. In 2022, the state’s float received the Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment. Louisiana earned Showmanship Awards in both 2023 and 2024 for outstanding showmanship and entertainment. In 2025, Louisiana received the Director’s Award for the most outstanding artistic design and use of floral and non-floral materials.

The 138th Rose Parade presented by Honda will roll through Pasadena on January 1, 2027, and will be broadcast live around the world and on streaming services beginning at 10 a.m. Central through Rose Parade broadcast partners, including ABC, NBC and Univision. For information on how to join Louisiana to decorate the 2027 Louisiana float in Pasadena, visit the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s Rose Parade webpage.