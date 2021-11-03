Louisiana to receive 148K coronavirus vaccine doses for kids

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s top public health official says the state expects to receive 148,000 initial doses of the pediatric coronavirus vaccine.

But the doses are trickling in to the state across three shipments and may not be immediately available through health care providers.

Dr. Joe Kanter with the state health department said he expects all of Louisiana’s vaccine providers will have gotten their doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children by early next week.

That will be enough shots to cover 35% of the state’s 420,000 children between ages 5 and 11.

More than 450 clinics, pharmacies and other health providers are signed up to distribute the shots.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel