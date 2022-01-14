Louisiana to receive $1 billion for bridge repairs and improvements

Louisiana is expected to receive $1 billion in funding to improve the conditions of bridges across the state.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the funds are a part of the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program.

A total of $26.5 billion will be provided to states over five years and $825 million to Tribal transportation facilities to repair 15,000 bridges.

DOT says the program is the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system.

In Louisiana, funding is set to improve the conditions of around 1,630 bridges in poor condition and preserve and improve about 5,040 bridges in fair condition in the state.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is thrilled to launch this program to fix thousands of bridges across the country – the single largest dedicated bridge investment since the construction of the interstate highway system," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. "Modernizing America's bridges will help improve safety, support economic growth and make people's lives better in every part of the country – in rural, suburban, city, and tribal communities."

See a breakdown of bridge funding by state, here.

For a full map of bridges, click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel