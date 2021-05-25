Louisiana to offer in-person Emergency Rental Assistance sessions

In-person Emergency Rental Assistance Program sessions are being offered to landlords and renters in Louisiana interested in applying.

The program focuses on paying past-due rent and utilities dating from April 2020 and up to three months of future rent and utilities.

The state says that landlords and renters are encouraged to apply at LAStateRent.com or at an upcoming in-person event.

Applicants are encouraged to schedule an appointment to meet with a program representative at a session of their choice by calling 877.459.6555 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or at LaStateRent.com/book-online .

Sessions are not mandatory but are encouraged for those seeking help with the application process. Interested applicants can visit LAStateRent.com for more information on what documentation to bring for the meeting, including document checklists for renters and landlords. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place to keep attendees safe.

"More than 15,000 renters have started the application process and while we have an online application process available, we know it's also important to provide in-person assistance to those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19," Louisiana Office of Community Development Executive Director Pat Forbes said.

Appointments are available during the events listed below:

June 1, noon – 3 p.m.

Bossier Parish Library – Central Branch

2206 Beckett St., Bossier City, LA 71111

June 1, noon – 3 p.m.

Tangipahoa Public Library – Hammond Branch

314 E. Thomas St., Hammond, LA 70401

June 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Terrebonne Parish Library – Main Branch

151 Library Drive, Houma, LA 70360

June 3, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

City of Eunice – Parish Government Office

300 S. Second St., 2nd Floor, Eunice, LA 70635

June 7, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

St. Bernard Parish Public Library – Main Branch

2600 Palmisano Blvd., Chalmette, LA 70043

June 8, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Iberia Parish Library – Main Branch

445 E. Main St., New Iberia, LA 70560

June 8, noon – 3 p.m.

Natchitoches Parish Library – Main Branch

450 Second St., Natchitoches, LA 71457

June 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

City of Monroe – Harvey Benoit Community Center

1700 Oaklawn Drive, Monroe, LA 71202

June 14, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Rapides Parish Library – Westside Regional Library

5416 Provine Place, Alexandria, LA 71303

June 18, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lincoln Parish Library

910 N. Trenton St., Ruston, LA 71270

The state's Emergency Rental Assistance was launched on March 5, 2021, in 57 parishes.

Seven jurisdictions applied for and received direct allocations from the U.S. Treasury to administer their own programs. Residents in Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans and St. Tammany parishes must apply directly to the program in their parish. More information can be found at LAStateRent.com.

Louisiana renters may be eligible for assistance from the state-administered program if they meet all of the following criteria:

Tenant resides in a rental unit in one of 57 parishes covered by state-administered program

At least one individual in the household qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19

Tenant has received a past due rent notice, past due utility notice or an eviction notice or is experiencing housing instability

Their total household income is at or below 80% of the area median income

The state says that priority is given to households where at least one member has been unemployed for more than 90 days due to COVID-19 and to households earning less than 50% of the area median income, as required by the law.

In most cases, rental assistance is provided to the landlord and utility assistance is paid directly to utility providers.

To learn more or to apply for the state program, renters and landlords can visit LAStateRent.com or call 877.459.6555, Monday – Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or email info@LAStateRent.com.

