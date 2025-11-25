Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham named CDC’s Principal Deputy Director

Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham, who moved to end vaccination promotion work in that state, has been selected for the No. 2 job at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Associated Press reports.

Abraham’s selection as the CDC’s Principal Deputy Director was confirmed Tuesday by a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson, the AP reports.

Abraham is a physician and former Republican U.S. representative. He was named Louisiana’s first surgeon general last year, tasked with crafting health policy and improving public health. Earlier this year, he ordered staff to stop engaging in media campaigns and community health fairs to encourage vaccinations. He also criticized a CDC COVID-19 vaccination push.