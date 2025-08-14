Louisiana sues online gaming site

Louisiana has sued a gaming site, claiming it facilitates the distribution of child pornography and fails to protect children.

Here's the lawsuit:

In a release, the Attorney General Liz Murrill's Office alleges that the site:



Has and continues to facilitate the distribution of child sexual abuse material and the sexual exploitation of Louisiana’s children.

Knowingly and intentionally fails to implement basic safety controls to protect child users from predators.

Knowingly and intentionally fails to provide notice to parents and child users of its dangers.

"Roblox is an interactive online gaming platform launched in 2006 that facilitates “experiences” for users. It allows and encourages users to communicate with each other in real time," the release states. "There are nearly 82 million daily active users and more than 6.4 million experiences within the system."

Because there is no age minimum and requirement to verify age or parental permission once you sign-up, users can easily say they are younger or older than their actual age - allowing child predators to pose as children and for children to bypass any age requirement, the release states.

"Once registered, users have access to millions of games such as sports, role-playing, naval, fashion, and comedy. Other games which have existed on the platform including Escape to Epstein Island, Diddy Party, and Public Bathroom Simulator Vibe are not as innocent. These games and others are often filled with sexually explicit material and simulated sexual activity such as child gang rape," the release states.

The suit was filed in state court, and alleges that Roblox is in violation of Louisiana's Unfair Trade Practices Act because it claims to have "adequate safety measures."

We have reached out to Roblox, and we will update this story with whatever response we receive. The company's website lists several safety measures, rules and tips. You can find that page here. There's also what's called a "Parent's Guide" to help parents oversee their child's use of the site; you can see that here.