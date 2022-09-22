Louisiana State Trooper arrested in South Dakota, accused of soliciting a prostitute

A Louisiana state trooper is now on administrative leave after being arrested in connection with a sex crime investigation in South Dakota.

According to authorities, Lieutenant Kirk Thibodeaux, 44, of Port Allen is being accused of soliciting a sex worker and was charged with the class one misdemeanor in Pennington county.

Our Partners at The Acadiana Advocate report that Thibodeaux was arrested Wednesday and the case has been handed over to the Pennington County States Attorney.

State Police say Thibodeaux was in South Dakota attending a work related conference.