Louisiana state treasurer urges residents to check for unclaimed property, warns of scams

Louisiana State Treasurer John Fleming is reminding residents to check if they are owed unclaimed property and to be alert for scams.

Fleming said 1 in 6 Louisiana residents may have unclaimed money from sources such as utility deposits, bank accounts or inheritances. Earlier this year, the state mailed out 143,000 checks totaling $34 million, including a $44,000 payment to one person who did not know they were owed money.

The treasurer emphasized that the state never charges residents to claim unclaimed property.

“If there’s anything offered like a promotion, or if for some reason it’s asking you for money to get the money, then you know it must be a scam,” Fleming said. “We don’t ask anything of you but simply deposit the check in your account — that’s the only thing we’ll ever ask.”Residents can search for their name at LAcashclaim.org. Fleming said it’s important to check regularly because unclaimed property can appear at any time.

Unclaimed property refers to financial assets that have been lost or forgotten by the owner for a period of time, such as uncashed checks, dormant savings accounts or insurance payouts.

For more information or to search for your name, visit LAcashclaim.org.