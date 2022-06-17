LSP Lt. Colonel Doug Cain retired amid Ronald Greene death investigation

According to reports made by affiliate WBRZ, Louisiana State Police Lt. Colonel Doug Cain retired amid an investigation into the in-custody death of Ronald Greene.

State Police said his request for retirement was submitted but has yet to be finalized.

Cain was placed on paid leave in April by State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis while agents investigated circumstances surrounding the deletion of records on Cain's department phone. WBRZ said they learned department phones are turned over and wiped when a trooper leaves the agency. However, Cain's phone was turned in with no reason for the device being wiped during Green's death investigation.

The internal investigation was launched March 4, more that two week ahead of the hearing.