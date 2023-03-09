Louisiana State Police: Jackson Parish bus crash claims life of woman, child

JACKSON PARISH, La. — On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at about 3:45 pm, Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred on US Highway 167 south of Louisiana Highway 147. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Katelyn D. Granger and seven-year-old Anna P. Rivers.

According to LSP's preliminary investigation, Granger was traveling north on US Highway 167 in a 2014 Honda CRV. At the same time, a northbound Jackson Parish school bus remained stopped to allow a child to exit.

State Police say, for reasons still under investigation, the Honda rear-ended the school bus.

Granger was restrained at the time. The woman was later transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Rivers was not properly restrained. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson Parish Coroner’s Office.

Authorities say two additional juveniles, who were properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the school bus was properly restrained and did not suffer any major injuries. Juvenile passengers on the school bus either were not injured or received minor injuries.

As reported by Troop F, impairment is not suspected at this time; however, routine toxicology samples were submitted for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

Although the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, Troopers would like to remind the public of the following: inattentive and distracted driving is dangerous and is a leading cause of crashes in the state of Louisiana. Additionally, motorists must ensure all passengers are properly restrained, regardless of the length of travel. In 2023, Troop F investigated six fatal crashes, which have resulted in seven fatalities.