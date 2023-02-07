Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer involved shooting

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer shooting in Caddo Parish.

The shooting happened friday at an apartment complex in Shreveport. Police said they were called to the home for a domestic dispute.

Two officers entered the home and according to LSP Alonzo Bagley took off, jumping from a second story window.

Officer Alexander Tyler gave chase before opening fire hitting Bagley once in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives said Bagley did not have a weapon near or on him at the time of the shooting.

Officer Alexander Tyler was hired by the Shreveport Police Department in May of 2021.

He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The below statement was issued by United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown in connection with shooting in Shreveport: