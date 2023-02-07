Louisiana State Police investigating Shreveport officer involved shooting

Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly officer shooting in Caddo Parish.
The shooting happened friday at an apartment complex in Shreveport. Police said they were called to the home for a domestic dispute.
Two officers entered the home and according to LSP Alonzo Bagley took off, jumping from a second story window.
Officer Alexander Tyler gave chase before opening fire hitting Bagley once in the chest.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Detectives said Bagley did not have a weapon near or on him at the time of the shooting.
Officer Alexander Tyler was hired by the Shreveport Police Department in May of 2021.
He has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
The below statement was issued by United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown in connection with shooting in Shreveport:
On Friday Feb. 3, Alonzo Sentell Bagley tragically died following an officer involved shooting that occurred during contact with a member of the Shreveport Police Department. My thoughts are with the family and the Shreveport community, and I pray for healing as they deal with the trauma resulting from this incident. I am encouraged by the fact that the investigative response and the federal and state ollaboration pertaining to this incident has been swift and efficient.
I have been in communication with District Attorney James Stewart, State Police Superintendent Lamar Davis, and SPD Chief Wayne Smith regarding this incident. The U.S. Attorney’s Office will continue to communicate with state authorities as they conduct their investigation. I have also contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division in Washington, D.C. about the incident.
I hope that any protests remain peaceful and that the rights of protestors will be respected. As members of the law enforcement community, we will adhere to our role of ensuring that the civil rights of all people in the district are respected and all people are treated fairly.