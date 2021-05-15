Watch
NewsCovering Louisiana

Actions

Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Iberville Parish

items.[0].image.alt
Louisiana State Police
Courtesy Louisiana State Police / Facebook
State Police
Posted at 7:09 PM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 20:09:55-04

WHITE CASTLE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations say they were requested by the White Castle Police Department to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers Friday.

According to a release from LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 11 am, the Plaquemine Police Department responded to a shots fired call and encountered the suspect’s vehicle.

Plaquemine Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect alluded the officers and a “BOLO” was issued.

A short while later, LSP says a White Castle Police Department officer encountered the suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect refused to stop again and another pursuit ensued.

After a brief pursuit, a crash occurred and the suspect fled on foot.

As the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect brandished a firearm and shots were fired by a responding officer.

The suspect sustained non-life threating injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

LSP says this shooting remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.