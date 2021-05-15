Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Iberville Parish

WHITE CASTLE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations say they were requested by the White Castle Police Department to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers Friday.
According to a release from LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 11 am, the Plaquemine Police Department responded to a shots fired call and encountered the suspect’s vehicle.
Plaquemine Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The suspect alluded the officers and a “BOLO” was issued.
A short while later, LSP says a White Castle Police Department officer encountered the suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
The suspect refused to stop again and another pursuit ensued.
After a brief pursuit, a crash occurred and the suspect fled on foot.
As the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect brandished a firearm and shots were fired by a responding officer.
The suspect sustained non-life threating injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No officers were injured during the incident.
LSP says this shooting remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
