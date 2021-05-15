Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Iberville Parish

WHITE CASTLE, La. — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations say they were requested by the White Castle Police Department to investigate a shooting incident involving one of their officers Friday.

According to a release from LSP, the preliminary investigation revealed that shortly before 11 am, the Plaquemine Police Department responded to a shots fired call and encountered the suspect’s vehicle.

Plaquemine Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the suspect refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect alluded the officers and a “BOLO” was issued.

A short while later, LSP says a White Castle Police Department officer encountered the suspect and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The suspect refused to stop again and another pursuit ensued.

After a brief pursuit, a crash occurred and the suspect fled on foot.

As the officer attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect brandished a firearm and shots were fired by a responding officer.

The suspect sustained non-life threating injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No officers were injured during the incident.

LSP says this shooting remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.

