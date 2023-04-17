Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

The Alexandria Police Department requested Troopers to investigate an officer-involved shooting on Rapides Avenue at 12th Street, within the city limits of Alexandria.

One person was shot and has been pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.

Police said the scene is active and asks residents to utilize alternate routes around the area to allow for the movement of emergency vehicles and investigative personnel.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video are urged to share that information with LSP Detectives by calling 318-487-5911.