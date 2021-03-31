Louisiana State Police investigating Bossier City in-custody death

BOSSIER CITY, La. — The Louisiana State Police say that its Bureau of Investigations Bossier Field Office was requested by the Bossier City Police Department Tuesday to investigate an in-custody death.

According to a release from LSP, the identification of the deceased is being witheld pending notification of family.

The preliminary investigation revealed BCPD officers were dispatched to a business, shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, about a stolen vehicle, the release states.

Officers arrived at the business and took a male suspect into custody.

Shortly after the arrest, a call was placed to EMS due to the suspect becoming unconscious.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy, which will include a toxicology panel, will be performed to determine the cause of death, the release states. This investigation remains active and ongoing.

LSP says that further information about the suspect and the incident will be made available as the investigation progresses.

