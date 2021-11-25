Louisiana spends $27M and counting on vaccine outreach work

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has spent $27 million and counting on incentive programs, community door-knocking and advertising to try to persuade people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

The Louisiana Department of Health outlined the outreach spending through mid-November in response to a request from The Associated Press.

Costs continue to grow and are entirely federally financed. The state has sought to chip away at immunization hesitancy with TV, radio and digital advertising, direct mail, billboards and a hot-line to answer vaccine-related questions.

Local organizations have been hired to make phone calls and walk neighborhoods promoting the vaccine. The state also has tried to entice people with cash awards.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel