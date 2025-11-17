Louisiana SNAP recipients receive full November benefits after state intervention

Louisiana SNAP recipients are now receiving their complete federal benefits for November after Gov. Jeff Landry's administration stepped in with state funding during a federal delay.

The state provided 25% state-funded assistance from Nov. 1-4 to ensure vulnerable residents didn't lose access to food benefits. Now that federal benefits have resumed, elderly and disabled recipients will receive both the state assistance and their full federal benefits, resulting in additional support heading into the holiday season.

"When my team saw that Washington's shutdown was about to leave our most vulnerable citizens without the help they depend on, we immediately got to work. Because we've been fiscally responsible here at home, we had the ability to step in and make sure folks didn't go hungry," Landry said.

The governor emphasized that Louisiana's fiscal responsibility enabled the state to provide emergency assistance while federal issues were resolved.

"That's why we used state-funded assistance until the federal government got its act together. And now, not only is every Louisianian getting their full benefits—the elderly and disabled have got a little extra heading into the holidays," Landry said.

The temporary state intervention ensured no gap in food assistance for Louisiana's most vulnerable populations during the federal delay.