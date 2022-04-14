Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) - Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A news release says marine division deputies recovered his body within 30 minutes.

It was turned over to the parish coroner to identify and determine cause of death.

