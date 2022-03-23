Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area

ARABI, La. (AP) - Louisiana is sending 300 National Guard troops to the New Orleans area where tornadoes flipped cars, ripped off rooftops and killed at least one person.

The St. Bernard Parish president says a girl on a breathing machine was rescued from a house that was lifted up and landed in the middle of a street.

Authorities said another parish resident died in the storm, which killed a woman south of Dallas as it moved through Texas.

The National Weather Service reported flash flooding and another apparent twister in Alabama.

The worst of it appears to be waning over South Carolina.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel