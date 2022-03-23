Watch
Louisiana sends National Guard to tornado disaster area

Gerald Herbert/AP
A car is flipped over after a tornado swept through the area in Arabi, La., Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A tornado tore through parts of New Orleans and its suburbs Tuesday night, ripping down power lines and scattering debris in a part of the city that had been heavily damaged by Hurricane Katrina 17 years ago. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 12:09:26-04

ARABI, La. (AP) - Louisiana is sending 300 National Guard troops to the New Orleans area where tornadoes flipped cars, ripped off rooftops and killed at least one person.

The St. Bernard Parish president says a girl on a breathing machine was rescued from a house that was lifted up and landed in the middle of a street.

Authorities said another parish resident died in the storm, which killed a woman south of Dallas as it moved through Texas.

The National Weather Service reported flash flooding and another apparent twister in Alabama.

The worst of it appears to be waning over South Carolina.

