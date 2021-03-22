Louisiana senators worry federal aid could inflate budget

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana senators have opened their latest budget hearings with concerns about using short-term federal cash to pay for ongoing services and programs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed using more than $600 million in enhanced federal Medicaid payments to help balance his $36 billion-plus spending proposal for the budget year that begins July 1.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee on Monday questioned whether the state will have enough cash in later years to offset the federal aid when it disappears. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne says the administration believes Louisiana’s economy will continue to rebound from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers will spend weeks combing through Edwards’ budget proposal.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel