Louisiana senators introduce resolution to congratulate Spelling Bee champ

On Monday, July 12, Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy introduced a Senate Resolution congratulating Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.

Avant-garde, a Harvey native, is the first Louisianan and African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

"Congratulations Zaila Avant-garde, Louisiana's own – and first – Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. You've made our state proud," said Dr. Cassidy.

"Becky and I are thrilled to see Zaila Avant-garde become Louisiana's first champion of the National Spelling Bee." said Senator Kennedy. "Our entire state is celebrating Zaila's talent, hard work and win!"

Read the full resolution below.

Congratulating the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.

Whereas Miss Zaila Avant-garde is a 14-year-old from Harvey, Louisiana;

Whereas Miss Zaila is the first winner from the state of Louisiana;

Whereas the Scripps National Spelling Bee is the largest and longest-running educational promotion in the United States and is administered by the E.W. Scripps Company and local sponsors, most of whom publish daily and weekly newspapers;

Whereas the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee began with competitors from across the United States, American Samoa, the Bahamas, Canada, Europe, Guam, Jamaica, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands, each of whom had qualified for the contest by winning locally sponsored spelling bees;

Whereas Miss Zaila has become the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee;

Whereas Miss Zaila has spent most of her days spelling around 13,000 words per day, yet has still found time to become an accomplished basketball player that holds 3 Guinness book records.

Whereas Miss Zaila survived several rounds of fierce competition this year and won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee by correctly spelling murraya, and

Whereas the achievement of Miss Zaila brings an immense sense of pride to, her hometown of Harvey, and the entire State of Louisiana: Now, therefore, be it

That the Senate—

(1)

congratulates the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde;

