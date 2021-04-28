Louisiana senator scraps bid to restrict transgender youth

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana state senator has shelved his proposal to add new restrictions on transgender youth access to medical care and counseling after facing significant opposition.

Republican Sen. Mike Fesi pulled his bill from consideration Wednesday before the Senate Health and Welfare Committee after nearly two hours of testimony from opponents and pushback from several senators.

Fesi’s action ends debate on his legislation for the session.

But lawmakers are proposing other bills to ban transgender girls from competing on girls sports teams in schools and to restrict transgender youths’ access to health care used in transitioning to match their gender identity.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards opposes the measures as discriminatory.

